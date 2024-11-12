Cooking contest strengthens ties among Vietnamese expats in RoK

Vietnamese spring rolls prepared by a participating team (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnamese culinary contest was held in Ulsan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), aiming to foster connections among Vietnamese residents in the Ulsan-Gyeongju area and neighbouring areas.



Held on November 10, the competition featured 10 teams with around 70 participants showcasing iconic Vietnamese dishes such as pho (beef rice noodle soup), banh mi (Vietnamese baguette), and bun cha (vermicelli noodles with grilled pork). According to the organiser, the event was designed to strengthen bonds within the expatriate community and provide an opportunity for them to socialise, adapt, and integrate more comfortably into life in the host nation.



The Vietnamese Association in Ulsan noted that, in light of the RoK’s aging population, the city’s population is declining, while the number of foreign residents there has risen by 21% year-on-year, with the Vietnamese community being the largest with around 5,000 members. Ulsan is the country’s largest heavy industry and chemicals hub, located over 300 km southeast of Seoul.

Yoon Hye-jin, Director of It’s Room – a company supporting the event, highlighted that the increasing foreign workforce is making a significant contribution not only to the local economic recovery but also to the national competitiveness. Collaborative efforts and supportive measures are necessary to help foreign communities settle and coexist as good neighbours alongside Korean residents./.