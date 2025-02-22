Contemporary art works handed over to Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on February 21 received 25 contemporary art works from the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

The collection includes 12 oil paintings, four lacquer paintings, two powder-based works, one woodcut, three monoprints, one stainless steel sculpture, and two acrylic paintings. The diverse works come from various artists, including notable pieces such as Golden Afternoon by Trinh Tuan, Homesick by Hoang Hong Cam, and Horse by Hua Thanh Binh.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Luong Xuan Doan, Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, said the artworks represent valuable contributions from artists across the country. The pieces were collected through regional exhibitions and art events, as well as creative camps.

Doan noted that due to storage limitations, over 1,000 valuable artworks in the association's collection have remained in storage without the opportunity for public display. The handover aims to ensure proper preservation and bring these works closer to the public.

Director of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum Nguyen Anh Minh described the transfer as a significant event. He said the addition of these 25 high-value artworks, both artistically and economically, represents the equivalent of more than two years of the museum's regular acquisition efforts.

Minh pledged to preserve and promote the value of these artworks and shared plans to exhibit them when conditions allow, ensuring their artistic significance reaches a broader audience.

He also expressed his hope for future transfers and called on artists, researchers, collectors, and businesses to continue supporting the museum by donating valuable artworks, enriching its collections for future generations to appreciate./.