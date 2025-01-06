Making news
Competitions honour Vietnam - Sri Lanka bilateral relations
A quiz on bilateral relations and a logo design contest to commemorate 55 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Sri Lanka (1970-2025) were launched on January 3 at the Vietnamese Embassy in Colombo.
The competitions are jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Tourism, and Colombo Times.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam emphasised that the competitions aim to enhance awareness of the two countries' traditional friendship and strengthen people-to-people ties. She encouraged wide participation, particularly from Sri Lanka's younger generation.
Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry official Thilini Ihalage highlighted the broad cooperation between the two nations over the past five decades, spanning trade, investment, education, agriculture, tourism, and culture. She praised the embassy's initiative in celebrating the rich cultural connections between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.
The Colombo Times pledged strong support as the media partner for the events, which will culminate in July, marking the anniversary.
The quiz competition runs from January 5 to June 20, featuring monthly questions published by Colombo Times.
The logo design contest, open from March 1 to May 31, calls for entries inspired by the distinctive symbols of both nations. Winning designs will be used at activities held by the embassy./.