Community tourism model formed in Kon Tum’s border commune

A model of community-based tourism in Ngoc Hoi district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, has been recognised by the provincial People’s Committee, and local authorities and residents expect it to serve as a boost to this kind of economic activities.

The district People’s Committee organised a ceremony on May 17 to announce the recognition of the Dak Rang village community tourism and launch a culture-sport festival in Dak Duc border commune.

The Bo Y international border gate, the border marker at the junction of the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia borderline, and tourism products and services in Dak Rang are hoped to lure visitors.



Dak Rang, the first in Ngoc Hoi to receive the recognition, is home to 110 households with 348 residents belonging to the Gie Trieng ethnic group. Apart from their own cultural traits, locals have preserved the special architecture of their houses.

A number of households there have offered homestays and other tourism services with the support of local authorities./.