Communications campaign about President Ho Chi Minh to be promoted abroad

A conference was held in Hanoi on October 5 to review the three-year implementation of a conclusion issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on the continued promotion of communications about President Ho Chi Minh to the international community.



The event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, was attended by representatives of ministries, sectors, and localities and connected with 45 heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies via videoconferencing.



Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, said that over three years ago, as the body responsible for coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to carry out the plan on honouring President Ho Chi Minh, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture, abroad, the MoFA reviewed the 10-year implementation of this plan and put forth proposals to continue organising activities to honour the great leader abroad more effectively.



Basing on the review, on August 19, 2020, the Secretariat issued Conclusion No. 85-KL/TW on the continued promotion of communications about and honouring of President Ho Chi Minh to the international community.



Conclusion No. 85-KL/TW has become a lodestar for the introduction of President Ho’s life, career, ideology, morality, and style to the international community, he noted.



The conclusion implementation over the last three years have helped international friends gain a better understanding of the leader’s greatness, ideology, and dedication to the national liberation and the struggle for peace, development, and progress in Vietnam and the world. It has also helped enhance patriotism among overseas Vietnamese, especially the young, Ngoc said.



At the meeting, participants suggested some measures for strongly reforming the content and methods of communications.



Deputy Minister Ngoc held that as changes in the international and regional situations will generate both opportunities and challenges for Vietnam in the coming time, ministries, sectors, and localities should keep actively introducing and honouring President Ho’s wisdom, virtues, and ideals abroad, thereby helping intensify Vietnam’s multifaceted relations with other nations, promote the country’s stature and prestige, and strengthen the patriotism and solidarity among overseas Vietnamese people./.