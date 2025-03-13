Chu Lai International Port aims to become world-class logistics centre

Chu Lai International Port in Quang Nam Province has established itself as a key logistics hub for the central and Central Highlands regions and for neighbouring nations Laos and Cambodia, facilitating trade and contributing to the inter-regional economy.



Operated by the Truong Hai International Logistics Limited Liability Company (THILOGI), the port began officially operating in May 2012.



It has two specialised docks spanning a total area of 140 hectares.



The first accommodates 50,000DWT cargo ships, while the second can handle vessels up to 30,000DWT.



They can host four vessels simultaneously, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing waiting times.



Each dock is equipped with state-of-the-art crane systems capable of loading and unloading over 100 containers per hour.



The warehouses, built to international standards, cover 300,000 square metres and have a storage capacity of 500,000 tonnes.



They meet key criteria for storage, preservation and information control.



Phan Van Ky, director of the port, said the company “has focused on building consistent infrastructure, enhancing service quality, and increasing loading and unloading capacity to shorten operation times and provide customers with the most optimised transportation solutions.”



During his visit to the port last month, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh commended THILOGI’s efforts in investing in and upgrading the facility.



To ensure safety, THILOGI has accelerated construction of the Ky Ha channel, which is set to become operational in June this year.



The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Transport to quickly complete all remaining procedures to enable work on the new Cua Lo channel.



Once completed in 2028, the channel will enable Chu Lai Port to accommodate vessels weighing over 50,000DWT, thereby reducing logistics costs.



This will also allow it to offer competitive shipping rates comparable to those in the country’s northern and southern regions.



National Highways 14B and 14D have been upgraded as part of the transport infrastructure in the East-West Economic Corridor No. 2, facilitating the movement of goods, particularly container cargo, from northern Cambodia, southern Laos, and northeastern Thailand to Chu Lai International Port.



Quang Nam province has identified the maritime economy as a focal point for its development, seeking to become one of the country’s leading marine economic centres.



Chu Lai International Port aims to become a multifunctional logistics centre specialising in container services by 2027.



In the meantime, it will continue developing its infrastructure and investing in modern equipment to enhance capacity.



The port will also expand its domestic and international shipping routes, offering businesses optimal transportation solutions.



By the end of 2025, THILOGI will put into use two container ships with a total capacity of 3,600TEU to serve international maritime routes from Chu Lai Port to ports in Xiamen and Shanghai in China.



Simultaneously, the company will strengthen cooperation with major shipping lines to start direct routes to the Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), India, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia.



Leading international transshipment ports such as Shanghai and Kaohsiung (China) and Busan (the RoK) will facilitate freight forwarding to the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia.



To expand its presence in Laos, Cambodia, and the Central Highlands, THILOGI has established the THILOGI Indochina Cross Border Trucking Limited Liability Company to develop land-based cargo services, ensuring efficient goods transportation to Chu Lai Port.



Hoang Chau Son, deputy head of the Quang Nam Economic and Industrial Zones Authority, said the port has “helped optimise logistics efficiency and attract investment in industrial zones and complexes in the region.”



With its strategic geographical location, consistent investment in infrastructure and equipment, and adoption of multimodal transportation, Chu Lai International Port is expected to become a major logistics centre for the central and Central Highlands regions, boosting trade and regional economic development./.