Children in Truong Sa island district enjoy mid-Autumn festival
Activities to celebrate the 2024 mid-Autumn festival, held annually on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, have been organised for children in Truong Sa town, Song Tu Tay and Sinh Ton communes, and on Da Tay island in Truong Sa island district, the central province of Khanh Hoa.
Despite being far from the mainland, the festival on the island remains lively and full of engaging activities, starting with a lion dance. Afterwards, the children listened to a letter of greetings from the State President and enjoyed art performances by local officers, soldiers, and teachers and their students from primary schools.
On this occasion, leaders and commanders of the islands, and local authorities presented 56 gift packages to local children.
In Cam Ranh city, Brigade 146 of Navy Region 4 also organised a similar festival and granted gifts to 500 children of the officers and staff working in the city and Cam Lam district./.