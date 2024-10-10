Ceramic exhibition celebrates Hanoi's Liberation Day

The exhibition of ceramic products and relevant images kicks off in Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

An exhibition of ceramic products and relevant images themed "Soul of the Earth" kicked off in Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi on October 8 as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024).

The event is organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum in collaboration with the Bat Trang Porcelain JSC and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association (VFAA).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha recalled late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the Bat Trang pottery village 65 years ago, where the leader underlined the necessity to develop the craft village into one of the model villages in Vietnam.

The exhibition is a community-based display activity, helping businesses, craft villages, and artisans join and directly tell their own stories, Ha said.

On display are over 300 photos, paintings, ceramic vases, and a series of artistic ceramic works by famous painters and sculptors from the VFAA; along with typical ceramics and porcelain products by Bat Trang’s skilled artisans.

The ceramic works featured at the exhibition all carry significant historical, cultural, and artistic values, expressing love for President Ho Chi Minh, the capital city of Hanoi, and the beloved nation. They help domestic and international visitors understand more about Vietnam’s traditional cultural values; as well as raise public awareness of the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural and historical heritage of the nation.

The exhibition will last until the end of October./.