Central steering committee established to lead innovation, digital transformation

Specialists working at the Smart Operation and Monitoring Centre of the southern province of Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo has announced the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, aiming to achieve a digital economy contributing at least 30% of GDP by 2030 and 50% of GDP by 2045.

This initiative seeks to position Vietnam as a regional hub for digital technology industries and rank among the top 30 nations globally in innovation and digital transformation by 2045.

Party General Secretary To Lam, who heads the Central Steering Committee, signed Resolution 57 on December 22, 2024, emphasising breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

He said that the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation is a crucial prerequisite and the best opportunity for Vietnam to become prosperous and powerful in the new era.

The pace of progress and breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in Vietnam remains slow. Therefore, strategic and revolutionary policies are needed to create new momentum and breakthroughs.

In response to the current situation, the Politburo has called for enhanced leadership from the Party, leveraging the strength of the entire political system and the active participation of entrepreneurs, businesses and the people in the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The focus should be on institutional frameworks, human resources, infrastructure, data and strategic technologies, ensuring rapid and sustainable development, gradually achieving technological self-reliance and safeguarding national sovereignty in cyberspace.

Goals for 2030

According to the resolution, by 2030, Vietnam's potential and level of science, technology, and innovation will reach advanced levels in several key areas, ranking among the leading countries with upper-middle-income levels.

The technological capacity and innovation capability of businesses will achieve above-average global standards.

Certain fields of science and technology will achieve international standards. Vietnam will rank among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the top 50 globally in digital competitiveness and the E-Government Development Index.

Vietnam will also be among the top three countries in Southeast Asia in artificial intelligence research and development, serving as a hub for the development of selected digital technology industries where the country has a competitive advantage. At least five digital technology enterprises will achieve a status comparable to those in advanced countries.

The contribution of Total Factor Productivity (TFP) to economic growth is projected to exceed 55%, with high-tech exports accounting for at least 50% of total export value. The digital economy is expected to comprise at least 30% of GDP.

The rate of online public service utilisation by citizens and businesses is targeted to exceed 80%, while cashless transactions are expected to reach 80%. Over 40% of businesses are anticipated to engage in innovation activities.

Science, technology, and innovation will play a significant role in building and enhancing Vietnam's cultural, social and human values, contributing to a Human Development Index (HDI) which has maintained above 0.7.

Research and development (R&D) expenditure is targeted at 2% of GDP, with over 60% coming from societal contributions. At least 3% of the annual State budget will be allocated to science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, with gradual increases to meet development needs.

Scientific and technological systems will be restructured for effectiveness, closely integrating research, application, and training. There will be 12 researchers per 10,000 people, and 40 - 50 scientific and technological organisations will rank regionally and globally. International scientific publications are expected to grow by an average of 10% annually.

Patent applications and granted patents are forecasted to grow by 16 - 18% annually, with commercialisation rates reaching 8 - 10%.

In terms of digital infrastructure, Vietnam will develop cutting-edge digital infrastructure with ultra-high capacity and ultra-wide bandwidth comparable to advanced countries. The country aims to master strategic and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, blockchain, semiconductors, quantum technology, nanotechnology, 5G/6G mobile communications, satellite information, and other emerging technologies.

Nationwide 5G coverage will be achieved.

State management at all levels will operate in a digital environment, ensuring seamless connectivity and functionality across political institutions. Comprehensive national and sectoral databases will be developed and interconnected, enabling a data exchange platform.

A high level of development is targeted for digital government, digital economy, digital society, digital citizenship, and digital cultural industries.

Vietnam aims to lead globally in cybersecurity, data security, and data protection.

Vision for 2045

According to the resolution, science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation will have developed robustly by 2045, contributing to Vietnam's emergence as a developed, high-income country.

Vietnam's digital economy is projected to account for at least 50% of GDP, establishing the country as a regional and global hub for digital technology industries. It aims to rank among the top 30 nations globally in innovation and digital transformation.

The proportion of digital technology enterprises will be comparable to developed countries, with at least 10 technology firms matching the caliber of global industry leaders. Additionally, the country plans to attract a minimum of five leading international technology organisations or enterprises to set up headquarters and invest in research and production in Vietnam.

The resolution outlines the main tasks and solutions to achieve these goals.

Firstly, the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation needs to foster breakthroughs in thinking and cultivating strong political determination. It should lead and direct to create new momentum and energy throughout society for advancing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Secondly, the central steering committee should focus on expediting the completion of legal frameworks, removing outdated mindsets and barriers hindering development.

Thirdly, it will strengthen investment and complete infrastructure for science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

In terms of human resource development, high-quality human resources and talents will be developed and prioritised to meet the demands of scientific, technological, innovative, and digital transformation efforts.

Also, promoting digital transformation and applications should be enhanced, including accelerating digital transformation and the application of science, technology, and innovation within political institutions; and improving national governance efficiency and the effectiveness of State management in all fields while ensuring national defence and security.

The committee needs to intensify innovation and digital transformation activities within businesses and expand international partnerships in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to leverage global advancements and opportunities./.