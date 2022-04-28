Central anti-corruption committee discusses settlement of corruption cases





Participants agreed that the prevention of corruption and negative phenomena have seen good progress in many areas.



So far, eight inspection teams have been set up to receive reports, detect and settle corruption cases, and evaluate assets at some Party committees and organisations as well as competent agencies.



Since the beginning of this year, investigations have been conducted into 1,264 cases involving 2,038 suspects, while 737 corruption cases with 1,567 defendants have been brought to the court.



Of the total, the committee has directed the settlement of four new cases involving 23 defendants.



Investigations into many extremely serious cases are underway, including those at the Military Medical University and the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command, the bribery case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the securities market manipulation case at FLC Group, and the property fraud case at Tan Hoang Minh Group.

Eight officials managed by the Party Central Committee, including one deputy minister, one former deputy minister, one former chairman of provincial People’s Committee, and five generals of the armed forces have been prosecuted.



The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed disciplinary measures against 14 senior officials.



Since the beginning of the year, assets worth over 2.05 trillion VND (89.25 million USD) have been seized and frozen, while nearly 4 trillion VND has been recovered.



In 2022, the steering committee aims to complete investigations into 19 cases, while prosecuting 21 more, holding first-instance trials for 24 cases and appeal trials for six cases, and concluding the verification and settlement of 39 others.



In the second quarter, first-instance trials will be held for two major cases.



At the same time, a number of cases will be added to a list to be supervised and directed by the committee, including the bribery case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the securities market manipulation case at FLC Group; the property fraud at Tan Hoang Minh Group; violations related to real estate at land lot at No. 33 Nguyen Du street and No. 34-36-42 Chu Manh Trinh street in Ho Chi Minh City; and a gambling case in An Giang province.



Concluding the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the committee, said that anti-corruption activities have focused on combating not only corruption but also negative phenomena, including the degradation of morality, political ideology and lifestyle.



He clarified that a lot of theoretical and practical experience has been gained, including using Party inspections as the first step in the settlement of corruption cases.



Along with success in revoking assets, the work has helped reinforce people’s trust in the Party, State and the political system, he said.



The Party chief underlined the need to continue to pay great attention to Party building and the development of a pure and strong political system as well as anti-corruption. He also reminded agencies involved to work more closely for better efficiency./.