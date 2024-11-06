Binh Phuoc: wild pangolin handed over to forest rangers

The Sunda (Manis Javanica) pangolin was handed over to forest rangers of Binh Phuoc province on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

A rare Sunda (Manis Javanica) pangolin, weighing 0.5kg, was handed over to forest rangers in Bu Gia Map district and Phuoc Long township in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on November 5.

One day earlier, while patrolling in a border area of Dak O commune, local police were alerted by residents to a pangolin spotted in a cashew garden. The police quickly secured the animal and completed the necessary handover procedures. The pangolin was healthy and uninjured.

On September 21, a pangolin was found in Bu Dang district and then handed over to the Bu Gia Map National Park Rescue Centre.

Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world. Vietnam is home to two pangolin species, namely Sunda and Chinese (Manis pentadactyla), both listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List. They are facing the threat of extinction./.