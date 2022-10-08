Binh Dinh's Quy Nhon port welcomes first cruise ship this year  

France’s five-star cruise ship Le Lapérouse, with 106 tourists of different nationalities, arrived in Quy Nhon port in the central province of Binh Dinh on October 8.



This is the first cruise ship anchored at the port this year, showing a positive sign in Binh Dinh’s efforts to recover tourism post COVID-19.



During their stay, the tourists visited several famous destinations in the province such as Canh Tien and Doi towers, Mang Lang Church and Ghenh Da Dia (Da Dia Reef).



After departing from Quy Nhon port in the afternoon of the same day, the cruise ship continues its journey to the coastal city of Da Nang.



Earlier, it anchored at Ben Dam Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Sai Gon Port of Ho Chi Minh City, and Nha Trang port of the central province of Khanh Hoa./.