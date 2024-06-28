Making news
Binh Dinh Festival to promote sea tuna delicacies
According to Lam Hai Giang, deputy chairman of the Binh Dinh People’s Committee, the festival will spread the beautiful images of the land and people of Binh Dinh, promoting and enhancing the province's tourism appeal to both domestic and international visitors.
“The five-day event will also to present the image and brand of Binh Dinh ocean tuna to domestic consumers and exporters, contributing to the development of the fishing, processing and trading of this speciality seafood in the province,” he said.
A workshop on developing the fishing, processing and trading of ocean tuna in Binh Dinh will be held on the first day of the event, July 11.
Later on the same day, a vivid art and music programme will be staged at the city’s Nguyen Tat Thanh Square. There will be performances from a lineup of Vietnamese celebrated singers.
Every day during the festival promoting the provincial specialty, a special programme 'Introducing the Culinary Art of Ocean Tuna' will offer tasty ways to cook the fish with visitors offered 1,500 free food vouchers and the chance to sample amazing food created by top chefs.
Chef Kim Bernard Chilcott, director of Food and Beverage of Al Fresco’s Group, will introduce his signature dish, tuna salad with spicy coconut sauce.
Chef Ly Kim Long who is listed in the 'Top 100 Best Chef 2023' will showcase tuna curry with Tam Quan coconut – a specialty fruit of Binh Dinh.
Matsuo Tomoyuki, Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Culinary Culture Association, will prepare tuna sushi.
The culinary programme will be organised at the Children's Park on An Duong Vuong street from 5.30pm.
Also at this location, there will be a fair of seafood specialties and handicrafts from villages across the province.
Dozens of restaurants, businesses in local speciality product trading and craft villages in Binh Dinh and other provinces such as Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, Tay Ninh, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Da Nang, Ha Tinh, Lao Cai and Thai Nguyen, will be presenting at the fair.
On the opening day of the fair there will be something quite unusual - a giant sizzling pancake made with tuna, specially prepared by chefs from Ho Chi Minh City.
An exciting street festival with the theme 'Binh Dinh Welcomes Summer' will be launched at 5pm on July 14 at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square before a parade on streets alongside the Quy Nhon beach in the city.
The festival will wrap up on July 14 with a stunning light festival held for the first time in the province.
Deputy Chairman Giang said that the festival promises to offer both tourists and locals many memorable experiences./.