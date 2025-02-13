Bill drafting agencies must be fully accountable: NA Chairman

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left, centre) in the group discussion. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has requested that agencies proposing draft laws must be fully accountable throughout the legislation process.



Man made the request in the 15th NA’s group discussion on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly and the draft revised Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents, as part of its 9th extraordinary session in Hanoi on February 12.



Speaking at the group discussion, State President Luong Cuong said the aim is for a streamlined, effective and efficient administrative system, noting that over 5,000 legal documents, including more than 200 laws, still require amendments or supplements.

The draft amended Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents introduces seven major breakthrough reforms aimed at improving the legislation process. Key focuses include simplifying the legal document system, strengthening power control mechanisms, clearly defining legislative and regulatory authority, allowing the Government to issue normative resolutions, revamping the legislation agenda, improving the law drafting and promulgation process, and increasing the leadership role of Party committees and the accountability of agency heads in the building and issuance of legal documents.

A standout provision in the draft law mandates that the proposing agency must take primary responsibility for collaborating with the appraising body and other relevant agencies. This ensures that feedback from the NA and NA Standing Committee is incorporated into refining draft laws.

Man noted that according to the Government’s report, the draft revised Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents consists of 8 chapters and 72 articles, a reduction from the 9 chapters and 101 articles in the 2015 Law.

He agreed with the inclusion of Government resolutions as normative legal documents, ensuring compliance with directives from competent authorities.

Once approved by the legislature, the revised law will facilitate the law-making process not only this year but also throughout the NA’s 16th term.



In the group discussions on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly, delegates underscored the need to focus on key regulations concerning bodies of the NA, its Standing Committee and Office; the authority of the NA and its Standing Committee and Government, amendments and supplements to provisions related to operations of the NA, its agencies and deputies.

Deputy Nguyen Thi Xuan from Dak Lak province suggested adding provisions to more clearly define the legal status of full-time deputies within the political system. The aim is to enhance their roles and effectiveness in the operations of the NA, its agencies, and local NA delegations./.