Ben Tre works hard to handle ‘three no’s’ fishing vessels
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will continue to strongly implement key tasks in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities, especially completing the registration of ‘three no’s’ fishing vessels, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Ben Tre will continue to direct the thorough implementation of plans of the provincial Party Committee's Standing Committee and the provincial People's Committee regarding the implementation of Directive No.32-CT/TW dated April 10, 2024, of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on enhancing the leadership and direction of the Party in combating IUU fishing and promoting the sustainable development of the fisheries sector.
Attention will be paid to effectively monitoring fishing boats, ensuring close coordination with functional forces at sea in supervising vessels operating at sea, and promptly handling cases involving fishing vessels that violated foreign waters.
The province is expanding its outreach to boat owners through targeted communications, particularly focusing on high-risk vessels suspected of violating foreign waters. The local relevant authorities have focused on directly inspecting and guiding vessel owners and fishermen engaged in nearshore fishing in completing procedures for registering fishing boats and applying for fishing permits.
As many as 1,987 out of 2,012 fishing vessels in Ben Tre were equipped with vessel-monitoring-system (VMS), reaching 98.76%.
Since the beginning of 2025, the province has issued 10 decisions to fine 11 ships that lost their surveillance signal for more than 10 days, with a total fine of 307 million VND (over 12,000 USD).
Notably, Ben Tre has effectively exchanged information and submitted monthly reports in accordance with the coordination protocol between eight provinces in the southern region for managing fishing vessels operating at sea. It has maintained close collaboration with the Command of Coast Guard Region 3 and 4 in overseeing local fishing vessels operating off-shore southern maritime areas./.