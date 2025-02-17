Bat Trang Ceramics, Van Phuc Silk Weaving join Global Network of Creative Craft Cities

The World Crafts Council presents the title of “World Craft Village for Ceramics” to Bat Trang and “World Craft Village for Silk Weaving” to Van Phuc. (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony has been held to recognise two traditional craft villages – Bat Trang Ceramics in outlying Gia Lam district and Van Phuc Silk Weaving in Ha Dong district – as members of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities.

The event was hosted by the Hanoi People’s Committee at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on February 14.

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, highlighted Thang Long – Hanoi as the country’s largest cultural hub. He emphasised that Hanoi's charm not only lies in its historical sites and cultural heritage but also in its traditional craft villages. With rich histories and meaningful stories woven into each product, these villages have flourished over time, becoming deeply ingrained in the hearts of Hanoi’s residents. Through the skilled hands of artisans, countless exquisite handicrafts have been created, enduring through the ages to thrive today.

By blending tradition with modernity, Hanoi’s craft villages are steadily asserting their strong position in the international market. Recognising the potential and value of these villages, Hanoi has issued Resolution No 09 on the development of cultural industries in the capital, prioritising the growth of traditional craft villages and handicrafts. The city has also approved a Master Plan for the Development of Crafts and Craft Villages until 2025, with a vision towards 2030, as well as a Comprehensive Plan for Craft Village Development for the period 2025–2030, with a vision extending to 2050. Additionally, Hanoi has introduced various policies and mechanisms to preserve and further develop its craft villages.

Hanoi is home to the largest concentration of craft villages and artisans in Vietnam, with 1,350 craft villages and handicraft-producing communities, encompassing 47 of the country’s 52 traditional crafts. Each craft village has its unique identity, producing distinctive products that reflect local cultural styles. These crafts, including ceramics, weaving, embroidery, lace-making, fine woodwork, and agricultural product processing, are highly competitive in both domestic and international markets. Notably, Bat Trang Ceramics and Van Phuc Silk Weaving are not only symbols of Vietnam’s traditional craftsmanship but also creators of artistic masterpieces that embody the skill and dedication of artisans.

Saad al-Qaddumi, President of the World Crafts Council, recently awarded Bat Trang the title of World Craft Village for Ceramics and Van Phuc the title of World Craft Village for Silk Weaving.

He highlighted that Vietnam, especially Hanoi's traditional craft villages, has long been celebrated for its exquisite handcrafted products that have been meticulously preserved and developed over centuries. The ceramics of Bat Trang and the delicate silk of Van Phuc are not merely sources of livelihood but are also vibrant symbols of Vietnamese culture, creativity, and resilience.

Al-Qaddumi acknowledged the Vietnamese government's consistent investment over the past 40 years in restoring and developing traditional industries, including Van Phuc silk and Bat Trang ceramics. These efforts have not only revived intricate handicraft techniques but have also created new opportunities, particularly for women, allowing them to participate in the economy while preserving their cultural heritage for future generations.

The story of these two craft villages is a powerful testament to the resilience of their communities. It demonstrates that despite challenges, they have managed to rise again, reclaiming their place at the heart of the handicraft industry and serving as a source of cultural pride, he emphasised.

On this occasion, Hanoi organised the Exhibition and Demonstration of Handicraft Creations by Domestic and International Artisans.

The February 14-16 exhibition featured various themed spaces, including Van Phuc silk, Bat Trang ceramics, international artisan silk and ceramics, tea culture, cuisine, and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items./.