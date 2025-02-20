Ban Flower festival expected to wow spectators

Ban (Bauhinias) Flower Festival will be held from March 13-16 in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)

The northwestern province of Dien Bien is set to host the 2025 Ban (Bauhinias) Flower Festival and the eighth Cultural, Sports, and Tourism Festival of Ethnic Groups from March 13-16.

This annual event, a key cultural highlight of the province, celebrates the Ban flower, a symbol of the locality and the northwest region while promoting local heritage and tourism.



The festival also marks the anniversary of the historic Dien Bien Phu Campaign (March 13, 1954), featuring vibrant cultural, sports, and tourism activities.



The programme includes an incense offering at the Dien Bien Phu Martyrs’ Temple, an opening ceremony with an artistic performance and fireworks display, a folk singing and dance festival, and reenactments of ethnic rituals. Traditional sports competitions such as tug-of-war, crossbow shooting, and rice pounding will also take place.

A highlight is the 2025 Ban Flower Beauty Contest, showcasing the elegance of young women from the locality and the region. Other activities include a street parade themed “Colours of Dien Bien,” a cultural space exhibition, and a press trip introducing local tourism products.



Additionally, the national stick-pushing and tug-of-war championships will be held in March in Dien Bien Phu city, along with other cultural celebrations such as the Thanh Ban Phu Festival and the Bun Huot Nam water-splashing festival in April.

The festival aims to preserve cultural heritage, strengthen ethnic unity, and position Dien Bien as an attractive tourism destination./.