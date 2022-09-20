Bac Ninh’s cultural, tourism features to come to Hanoi

A special space showcasing the northern province of Bac Ninh’s cultural, craft, and tourism features is scheduled to take place in the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem lake in downtown Hanoi from September 23-26.



According to the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the space will treat visitors to Bac Ninh’s cultural heritages, traditional culinary delights, and impressive tourist destinations.



One of its five categories is set to dedicate to the local quan ho (love duet), an art form that combines various elements, including music, lyrics and costumes, and features the distinctive culture of people in the region.



The art of love duets was inscribed in the UNESCO’s representative list of intangible cultural heritage in September 2009.



The other categories will involve Bac Ninh’s handicrafts, cuisine, and destinations.



It is the second time such space will have been held in the capital city./.