Bac Ninh, Cuba’s localities strengthen cooperation
Receiving the Vietnamese delegation, Gladys Martínez Verdecia, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first Secretary of the Artemisa provincial Party Committee, highlighted the province’s advantages and affirmed its support to Vietnamese investors.
She expressed her desire to promote cooperation between Artemisa and Bac Ninh in particular and other Vietnamese localities in general in promising areas like agriculture, education and biotechnology.
For his part, Tuan expressed his willingness to share Bac Ninh province's experience in managing, developing and attracting foreign investors to industrial parks. He emphasised the feasibility of cooperation in agriculture and microbiology between Bac Ninh and Artemisa provinces.
On this occasion, the delegation visited Cuba's Mariel Special Development Zone and the ViMariel Industrial Park invested by Vietnam's Viglacera Corporation. During the meeting with ViMariel representatives, Tuan and Martínez Verdecia highly appreciated Viglacera's efforts and pioneering spirit in investing in Cuba despite the difficult situation, considering this one of the evidence of the special solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.
Also within the framework of the visit, the delegation had a meeting with Politburo member and Permanent Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Roberto Morales Ojeda, during which the host hailed the delegation’s visit, saying that it helps strengthen cooperation between Bac Ninh and Cuban localities, and once again affirms special solidarity and friendship between the two countries' people of the two countries.
During their stay in Cuba, Tuan and the delegation also met with representatives from Cuban businesses, agencies and organisations, visited the Vietnamese Embassy and laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in the park named after him in the capital city of Havana./.