Automatic toll collection compulsory on all expressways from next month

All vehicles must use electronic toll collection (ETC) system when travelling on expressways from August 1, according to a notice of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently sent to cities and provinces nationwide.



The MoT said the move, directed by the National Assembly and Prime Minister, aims to enhance the effectiveness, transparency and modernisation of the toll collection.



The ministry asked the municipal and provincial People’s Committees to cooperate with the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to ensure safety and security at tollbooths. Mixed toll payment will only be applicable at one lane of each side of a road, it noted.



Local authorities must encourage people to register for electronic toll payment before July 31, the ministry said, adding that toll payment service providers must also accelerate communication campaigns to expand coverage of the service. The ministry sets to have 80 – 90% of vehicles registering for ETC by September this year.



Fully automatic collection began on Hanoi-Hai Phong expressway on June 1, the MoT informed. So far, more than 3.2 million out of 4.5 million vehicles in Vietnam, or 71%, have registered for automatic toll payment./.