Australian, Italian teams ready for competition at Da Nang int’l fireworks festival

Fireworks teams from Australia and Italy are carefully preparing for their shows themed “Conquer Dreams”on June 17 at the ongoing Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 in the central city of Da Nang.



They both are strong teams, with Australia the champion of the 2015 event, and Italy winning the title in 2017 and 2018.



Damiano Baraido, leader of the Italian team said that his team are very excited about the theme “The World Without Distance" of DIFF 2023, adding that the event conveys a message that despite the differences in language, skin colour, and ethnicity, everyone can connect with each other.



The team are confident in their performance, Damiano Baraido said, noting that he and teammates will innovate the lighting effects through new techniques to provide more spectacular performances.



Meanwhile, Christian Anthony Howard from the Australian team said his team have brought with them new ideas, new products as well as new remixes with great tunes.



Members of both teams said that they are impressed by the beauty of Da Nang as well as the hospitality of local people.



After three years of hiatus, over 5,000 fireworks enthusiasts were once again able to witness the magnificent displays of light and sound along the Han River, creating a dazzling "feast" for the eyes.



This year's festival features teams from the UK, Poland, Canada, France, Finland, Australia, Italy, and Vietnam, all of which have a long-standing tradition in the art of firework displays. These teams will come together to tell stories through light, music, and the soaring heights of artistic expression and emotions, promising to deliver unforgettable surprises and impressions.



Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to host a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008. It has been building a "Fireworks Festival City" reputation to promote it as a top destination in central Vietnam and Asia.



The DIFF has helped the city win recognition as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination in 2016 and 2022 by the World Travel Awards./.