At least 14 killed, 3 injured in house fire in Hanoi

At least 14 people were killed and three others were injured in a blaze at a house in an alley on Trung Kinh street in Trung Hoa ward of Hanoi’s Cau Giay district in the early morning of May 24.
Police are identifying the deceased and injured.

The multi-floor house is said to be rented with two rooms on each floor and the first floor being an electric bike store.

The fire occurring at mid-night is allegedly caused by a short circuit relating to electric bicycles. The fire was put under control about one hour later. Local police blocked the Trung Kinh street.

Immediately after receiving information about the fire, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, leaders of the Cau Giay district People's Committee, and the district’s Division of Public Security arrived the scene to direct the firefighting and rescue activities.

Local authorities and organisations have visited and offered support to the victims./.

VNA/VNP

