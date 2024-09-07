Making news
Argentinean newspaper features intensive coverage on President Ho Chi Minh
Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people rose up to carry out the August Revolution in 1945 and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the newspaper said.
It also highlighted other milestones in Vietnam’s history, the 1954 Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 1975 Great Spring Victory, which were achieved thanks to the tireless efforts of the Vietnam people in response to President Ho Chi Minh’s call - “We would rather sacrifice all than forfeit our nation to subjugation, than submit as slaves”.
The CPV has taken Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought as the foundation and the lodestar to consolidate its socialist-oriented reform path, the newspaper said.
It lauded the country’s achievements with improved living standards, accelerated industrialisation and modernisation, and advanced position in the international arena, attributing them to President Ho Chi Minh’s boundless dedication.
Apart from the full text of the testament, Resumen Latinoamericano also covered the August symposium on the 55th anniversary jointly held by the Presidential Office, the NA Office, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House.
It affirmed the importance of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought and moral example to not only the Vietnamese people, but also progressive, peace-loving humanity in the world./.