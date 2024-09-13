Argentina extends condolences to Vietnam over loses caused by Typhoon Yagi

The military forces have been deployed to search for missing victims following a landslide in Nu Village, Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province. (Photo: VNA)



The Government of Argentina on September 12 expressed its solidarity with the Government and people of Vietnam over the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 200 lives and numerous individuals reported missing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina emphasised that the Latin American country stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Vietnam and extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims affected by the tragic consequences of the typhoon.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Typhoon Yagi, along with subsequent landslides and flooding in northern Vietnam, has claimed the lives of at least 226 people and made more than 104 others missing./.