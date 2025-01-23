Making news
APF delegates explore green agriculture in Can Tho
Delegates to the Francophone Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Agriculture, Food Security, and Climate Change, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Executive Committee’s meeting, toured green agriculture models in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 22.
The delegation, led by Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo Vital Kamerhe, visited Trung An High-Tech Farming JSC, New Green Farm Cooperative in Thot Not district, and Song Hau Farm in Co Do district.
At Trung An, they observed rice packaging and production processes. Pham Thai Binh, the company's general director, highlighted Trung An's partnerships with thousands of farmers in the Mekong Delta to promote sustainable practices. The company specialises in organic rice production for export to Europe and other markets, including China, the US, and Australia.
Kamerhe expressed admiration for Vietnam's agricultural policies, noting Congo wants to learn from the country's sustainable practices.
The delegation also visited New Green Farm Cooperative, which demonstrated innovative techniques such as organic fertilizer production from rice straw, water-saving irrigation, and greenhouse gas reduction.
They explored high-quality, low-emission rice farming technologies, including water level and ethanol emission monitoring systems.
Kamerhe showed particular interest in the mushroom farming model that uses rice straw, and participated in mushroom harvesting.
The final stop was Song Hau Farm, a 14-hectare eco-tourism site that is showcasing traditional Tet activities. The delegates sampled traditional dishes and learned about the farm’s integration of sustainable agriculture with eco-tourism to address climate change./.