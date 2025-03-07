Algerian journalists dying in Vietnam in 1974 commemorated

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh on March 6 led a delegation of embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community to lay flowers at the memorial plaque on Journalistes du Vietnam 8/3/1974 Street in Algiers to pay tribute to the Algerian journalists who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.



The ceremony commemorated the 15 Algerian journalists and technicians, as well as nine Vietnamese journalists, who tragically lost their lives while accompanying then Algerian President Houari Boumediene on his official visit to Vietnam. The delegation also paid tribute to the three flight crew members who died in the incident on March 8, 1974.



To commemorate the fallen, both countries erected memorials. In Vietnam, a plaque was unveiled at the crash site in Mai Dinh commune, Hanoi's Soc Son district, during a visit by then Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in October 2000.



In 2013, Algeria named a street in Algiers "Journalistes du Vietnam" (Journalists of Vietnam) and erected a memorial to the 15 journalists.



The annual floral tribute reflects Vietnam’s deep respect for the sacrifices made by those who contributed to the development of the strong ties between the two nations.



It also provides an opportunity for young embassy staff to reflect on the history of the Vietnam – Algeria relationship, which was built on contributions by generations of the two countries' people, including the journalists who perished on March 8, 1974./.