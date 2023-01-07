Airlines permitted to resume flights to China to pre-pandemic levels

Vietnamese airlines are now permitted to resume regular flights to China like in the pre-COVID-19 period as China is about to remove restrictions on regular international flights to this country, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has said.

The CAAV has informed Vietnamese airlines of the Chinese policy as soon as it received the announcement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Accordingly, the carriers can operate flights like in the pre-pandemic period. They are allowed to restore regular flights to the frequencies regulated in bilateral aviation agreements.

Limits on the number of passengers on a flight will also be lifted.

Services at Chinese airports may have yet to be provided sufficiently as requested, so Vietnamese airlines should work with those airports in advance to ensure stable and smooth resumption of their international flights, the CAAV added.

The authority held that as the international aviation market is still recovering gradually, demand for air transport in the time ahead still mainly comes from those making business trips, visiting relatives, and studying abroad. The granting of tourist visas by both China and Vietnam also remains limited.

Therefore, air travel between the two countries is unable to return to pre-pandemic levels in the short term, it said./.