Acting President hosts WB Country Director
Such loans have been allocated to different areas and projects, contributing to raising Vietnamese people’s living standards, she stressed.
The Acting President hailed Turk’s efforts in boosting cooperation between Vietnam and the WB during her term, and expressed her hope that Turk, in any positions, will make more contributions to the implementation of joint commitments.
She also suggested the WB maintain its close cooperation and support for Vietnam’s development, helping the country roll out national, key, large-scale projects in infrastructure, urban development, renewable energy, smart agriculture, and climate change response, among other fields.
Xuan called on the bank to continue with its non-refundable aid for Vietnam to implement the country’s international commitments to the United Nations in such spheres as peacekeeping, international security, climate change, sustainable development, water security, and food security.
The Acting President noted her hope that the two sides will launch more programmes and projects for disadvantaged groups and remote areas.
Turk, for her part, affirmed that the WB stands ready to support Vietnam to achieve its development targets.
The WB is working on a document on the strategic partnership with the Vietnamese Government, she said, informing that the bank will work with the government in the near future to over its content, especially financial support for Vietnam for 2023 - 2027./.