75th anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties celebrated in Can Tho
The event was co-organised by the city’s Union of Friendship Organisations, the Consulate General of Russia in Ho Chi Minh City and the art troupe of the Vietnam-Russia joint venture – Vietsovpetro.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the city People's Committee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep emphasised that during the difficult years of the struggle for national independence and reunification, Vietnam always received significant and valuable support from the Soviet Union. Russian experts supported Vietnam in implementing important projects that laid the foundation for the country’s socio-economic development.
The Hoa Binh hydropower plant and Vietsovpetro are bright symbols of this friendship. Additionally, thousands of Vietnamese officials trained in Russia have become leading experts, making important contributions to building and defending Vietnam.
The official highlighted strong political trust between the two countries amidst a changing world. The Vietnam-Russia relationship is growing intensively and extensively across all fields, with politics and diplomacy as the foundation, defence and security as the focus, and economic and trade cooperation as the driving force.
Diep noted that Can Tho actively implements cultural exchange activities and trade promotion to enhance understanding and connection between the two peoples.
In 2024, Can Tho's export turnover to Russia reached 1.82 million USD. However, this figure remained modest and did not fully reflect the potential or the strength of the relationship between Can Tho and its Russian partners. Therefore, Diep called on the Russian Consulate General to continue to help connect the city with Russian localities.
For his part, Russian Consul General Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich said that Vietnam is playing an increasingly important role in the Asia-Pacific and on the international stage. The country has made significant progress in economic development, scientific research, and technological innovation, becoming a key player in global trade and establishing close partnerships with countries around the world.
He noted that cooperation between the regions of the two countries holds significant importance. In 2024, various provinces and cities from both countries made visits and promoted cooperation in multiple fields.
He said that Russia expects new joint projects between localities, particularly Can Tho./.