75th anniversary of Vietnam-DPRK diplomatic relations marked in Hanoi

Delegates attend banquet to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and DPRK (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Hanoi held a banquet on February 6 evening to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 31, 1950 – 2025).

In his speech, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said the bilateral traditional friendship, nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kim Il Sung, has overcome historical challenges and been continuously strengthened by generations of Vietnamese and DPRK leaders.

He affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to working with the Party, Government, and people of the DPRK in deepening the two sides’ friendship and cooperation, particularly during the Vietnam–DPRK Friendship Year 2025, practically contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

DPRK Ambassador Ri Sung Guk stated that the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations marked a historic milestone, signifying the beginning of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries' people.

Expressing his joy at the positive development of bilateral ties over the past 75 years, he affirmed that DPRK will maintain efforts to further strengthen and develop its friendship and cooperation in various fields with Vietnam.

The ambassador wished the Party, Government, and people of Vietnam continue gaining successes in the ongoing construction of a prosperous and civilised socialist Vietnam./.