2024 Hue Community Ao Dai Week launched

Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Phan Thanh Hai emphasised that the event will not only help people and tourists access and better understand ‘ao dai’ but also contribute to educating the love for the traditional cultural values of the nation, promoting culture, attracting tourism, and boosting socio-economic development.

The programme, which will last to June 30, includes a wide range of activities, such as a fine art exhibition and space for experiencing, displaying the tailoring skills of artisans from the three regions, a pilgrimage to the tomb of Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat who "gave birth" to ‘ao dai’, the introduction of a book on five-flap ‘ao dai’, a seminar on standardising the traditional costume, an ‘ao dai’ design and performance contest featuring 12 Zodiac motifs on postage stamps, and a cycling for the environment.



Response activities are expected to be implemented in agencies, units and schools across the province.



Nguyen Phong, from the Hue garment association, said that not only known as the birthplace of the five-flap ‘ao dai’, Hue is also renowned for its traditional craft of making the traditional costume./.