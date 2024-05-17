2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship sees record number of participants

Chau Tuyet Van, Lien Thi Tuyet Mai and Nguyen Thi Le Kim (from left to righ) top the podium of the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship's women's team T30 recognised poomsae category. Photo of Taekwondo Vietnam

The 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship is gathering the highest number of participants in the tournament’s history, President of the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation Truong Ngoc De said at its May 16 opening ceremony held in central city of Da Nang.



The championship has attracted the participation of over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from 45 countries, including many nations renowned for their Taekwondo movements such as the Republic of Korea, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Qatar.



Athletes are competing in both poomsae (performance) and kyorugi (combat) disciplines across various weight categories for men and women. The Vietnamese team takes part in both events.

In the poomsae events, which concluded on May 15, Vietnam secured one gold, one silver, and nine bronze medals. The championship will continue with sparring events on May 17./.