10th Vietnam-Japan Festival in HCM City to take place in March

Vietnamese and Japanese artists perform at the 9th Vietnam-Japan Festival (Photo: VNA)

The 10th Vietnam-Japan Festival in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to take place on March 8 and 9 at the September 23 Park in district 1.

Jointly organised by the municipal People's Committee and Japanese partners, the event aims to strengthen cultural, trade, and tourism exchanges between the two nations.

This year’s festival will feature around 150 participating units and various activities, including art performances, sports events, and youth exchanges.

Highlights include the “Dream” talk show connecting students of both countries, a friendship cycling event promoting public awareness of environmental protection, healthy lifestyle and public transport usage, and performances by young Vietnamese and Japanese artists.

Le Truong Duy, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of External Relations, emphasised that the festival reflects the long-standing friendship and growing comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. In its 10th edition, the event will continue to play a key role in fostering cultural exchanges, trade, investment, tourism, and mutual understanding between the two sides.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo highlighted the festival’s expansion, noting its status as the largest Vietnam-Japan exchange programme in the country.

The 2024 edition attracted over 420,000 visitors, and this year’s event is expected to offer even more engaging experiences for festival goers, contributing to strengthening people-to-people ties, he added./.