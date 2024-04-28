10th anniversary of UNESCO's recognition of Trang An as world natural and cultural heritage marked

A ceremony was held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 26 evening to celebrate the 10th anniversary of UNESCO's recognition of Trang An Landscape Complex as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site.

In his keynote address, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang described the Trang An Landscape Complex as a special highlight of the local nature and people, a bridge between the past and the present where cultural, historical sediments and landscapes are formed, and also a place of harmonious convergence in the space of symbiotic culture.

Noting Trang An's prestigious status as the 31st mixed heritage site in the world, the 11th in Asia-Pacific, and the first in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, he commended the complex to become one of the world's most exemplary models of balancing economic development and sustainable tourism while protecting the nature, as well as a symbol of Vietnam's responsible commitment to fulfilling the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

On the occasion, he asked the provincial Party Organisation, authorities, agencies, organisations, businesses and people to identify the complex’s distinct potential and stay creative in pooling resources, especially through public-private partnerships, while leveraging the support of ministries, agencies, domestic and foreign experts for the preservation, planning and development of the Trang An heritage's values toward popularising the values of Ninh Binh culture, people and nature to friends at home and abroad.

The Trang An Landscape Complex encompasses nearly 2,000 hectares and is divided into five areas, including the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, a core area, a cave area, tourism service areas, and the spiritual tourism area of Bai Dinh pagoda.

The complex boasts 47 historical relics nestled within stunning limestone karst mountain ranges. Visitors are captivated by the picturesque landscape – a harmonious blend of mountains, valleys, and a vast system of lakes.

Sitting on a small boat floating in the green lake, visitors will be amazed by the shades of mountain range reflected in the clear water, various kinds of wild flowers and some grazing goats under trees./.