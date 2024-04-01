Making news
‘Enjoy Da Nang’ programme launched
Da Nang city’s tourism department said a series of festivals have been listed in the festive schedule from March to the end of this year, creating different options for international and domestic travellers for summer vacations and exploring entertainment events in 2024.
Deputy Director of the municipal tourism promotion agency Truong Lan Huong said at least 5,000 triathletes would join the annual Vinfast Ironman 70.3 Vietnam, while thousands of visitors and athletes will be taking part in the ASEAN School Sports Games, the Da Nang Asian Film Festival, BRG Open Golf Championship, Da Nang International Fireworks Festival and International street arts event.
She said thousands of vouchers have been reserved for gastronomers, accommodation, fireworks festival and food tour service at night.
Han River and iconic colourful light-flooded bridges will be rendezvous for all tourists exploring the amazing night of Da Nang on river cruises and friendly vehicles. The city has introduced Bach Dang pedestrian street to create a tranquil space for all tourists on the Han River banks, she said.
The city will offer gifts for 100 couples hosting wedding parties in Da Nang, or spending honeymoon in the city as well. We also reserve promotions for couples booking Da Nang as a favourite destination for their wedding anniversary, she added.
A report from the city’s tourism department unveiled 1.88 million tourists, of which 600,000 are international, had stayed in the city in the first quarter of this year, a 23.4% increase in comparison to the same period last year.
Nearly 10,000 flights carried 1.6 million passengers to the city in the first three months of 2024. International flights accounted for 50% of total flights in the first quarter, it said.
The city plans to resume and launch five air routes connecting Da Nang with Taichung city and Kaohsiung city of Taiwan (China), Vientiane, Laos, Manila, the Philippines and chartered flights from Fukushima, Japan in the second quarter.
Da Nang, in cooperation with neighbouring Thua Thien – Hue province and Vietnam Railway Corporation has offered two pairs of train serving tourists with check-in and gastronomy space during the three-hour trip between Da Nang and Hue.
The tourism hub in central Vietnam, which was designed as a destination of Meeting, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibition (MICE) events, has a target of hosting 8.4 million visitors in 2024.
More than 9,000 runners alone joined the 2024 Da Nang International Marathon on March 24.
Early this year, some of the city’s resorts were chosen as ideal venues for Indian couples' weddings and accommodation for their relatives and friends to stay for several days./.