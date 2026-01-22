Modern market economy: Foundation for Vietnam's new era

New housing for flood victims in Huoi Ke residential area, Muong Pon commune, in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien. The construction costs are supported by the Ministry of National Defence (Dien Bien, December 28, 2024). Photo: VNA
During the 2016-2025 period, the national economy records positive and comprehensive transformations; Vietnam's focus on science, technology, and innovation is closely linked to sustainable development and green growth goals. In the photo: Farmers in Can Lo district, in the central province of Quang Tri, harvest the Winter-Spring rice crop. Photo: VNA
Vietnam's U22 players win the gold medal for men's football at the 33rd SEA Games (Thailand, December 18, 2025). Photo: VNA
With a record of six gold, three silver, and two bronze medals - surpassing the set target - the Vietnamese karate team tops the table at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, marking the third consecutive time they have achieved this impressive result. Photo: VNA
Vietnam is an active, reliable, and responsible member of the international community. In the photo: Vietnam People's Army forces participate in search and rescue support following the earthquake in Turkey (2023). Photo: VNA
Political art programme "The Fatherland in Our Hearts" in Hanoi (August 2025) draws a large crowd of people. Photo: VNA
THACO's automated car body welding line, equipped with next-generation robots, enhances precision, strength, and efficiency in vehicle production. Photo: VNA
The Al-powered traffic monitoring system operating round-the-clock at the Command Information Centre of the Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security (July 2025). Photo: VNA
The "Smart Educational Equipment - VRobot" by a group of Hanoi students is an outstanding project reaching the finals of the seventh "Students with Startup Ideas" competition. Photo: VNA
Science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation continue to be identified as the drivers of national development. In the photo: A receptionist robot assists with procedures, information lookups, and directions, reducing pressure on staff. Photo: VNA
The revolution to streamline the organisational apparatus is a historic decision, implemented synchronously across the political system with high political resolve. In the photo: Citizens handling administrative procedures at the Hanoi Public Administration Service Centre. Photo: VNA
The 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day is held solemnly at Ba Dinh Square, Hanoi (September 2, 2025). Photo: VNA
Brilliant firework display celebrates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945-2025). Photo: VNA