Party's Clear-Sighted Leadership: Decisive Factor Behind Every Victory of Vietnam's Revolution

19/01/2026





Since the Party's foundation, the Vietnamese revolution has thrived through rich and dynamic practice, proving that the Party’s clear-sighted and visionary leadership has been the key to every success, shaping historic achievements of the nation.

Leading struggles for national liberation and reunification



Over three continuous decades, from 1945 to 1975, the Party organised and led two protracted wars of resistance to resounding victory, creating events of international significance and profound historical impact.



The triumph of the historic Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the signing of the Geneva Accords in 1954 brought an end to the French colonial rule in Vietnam, completely liberated the North, set it firmly on the path to socialism, and established the region as a solid rear base for the struggle to liberate the South and reunify the country.

With a sound and clear-sighted leadership line, the indomitable fighting spirit that enabled the Vietnamese people to brave every hardship and sacrifice, and the invaluable support of socialist countries and peace-loving peoples worldwide, the Party led the nation to defeat the brutal war strategies of the US imperialists. These glorious victories culminated in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which ended 30 years of war for national liberation, fully liberating the South and reunifying the Fatherland.

During the resistance war against the US, the Party led the people of the North in overcoming the war’s aftermath, rebuilding socio economic life, implementing socialist reforms, and moving on the path of transition to socialism. The North made significant progress, establishing the initial material and technical foundations for socialism, blending production with combat, and providing crucial manpower and resources to full fill its role as the strong rear base for the southern frontline.