Vietnam treasures historical values in relations with Cambodia: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Paris on October 5 (local time). Photo: VNA

Vietnam always treasures the historical values in the relationship with Cambodia as well as the Vietnam – Laos – Cambodia ties, and will join hands with the two neighbouring countries to make the cooperation among the nations to a more substantive and effective fashion, meeting their practical requirements, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on October 5.



Meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in the framework of his trip to France for attending the 19th Francophonie Summit, Lam said he appreciates Cambodia’s support for Vietnam following Typhoon Yagi.



He congratulated Cambodia on its selection as the host of the 20th Francophonie Summit in 2026 and expressed his hope that under the leadership of Cambodia, the Francophonie community will further develop, adding Vietnam will back Cambodia to successfully organise this important event.



On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Cambodian King’s coronation (October 29), Lam praised Cambodia for the achievements it has recorded over the past two decades, voicing his confidence that the country will continue attaining more important and comprehensive accomplishments, helping improve local livelihoods and better the nation’s role and position in the international arena.



King Norodom Sihamoni, for his part, thanked Vietnam for its support to and unwavering trust in Cambodia on its path to develop the socio-economy, culture, education and science and technology.



The two leaders expressed their delight at the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, time-honoured, and sustainable and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries over the past time. They also said they hope that generations of the two countries will continue nurturing and promoting the bilateral relations in accordance with their requirements in the new development period./.