PM chairs meeting of National Steering Committee for Comprehensive Finance

The domestic financial market has developed rapidly with outstanding results on the basis of cutting-edge technologies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Comprehensive Finance in Hanoi on August 6.



Banking services have also made quick progress, catching up with the development of the international market, according to the PM, who is also head of the committee.



However, shortcomings still remain during the implementation of comprehensive finance, he said, adding that residents in rural and remote areas still find it hard to access financial sources.



Black credit has remained public concern and agencies and organisations have yet to coordinate concertedly and effectively in the implementation of comprehensive finance, the leader pointed out.



He noted that the Government issued Decision No. 149/QD-TTg on the approval of a national strategy on comprehensive finance by 2025 with a vision towards 2030.



The strategy sets out viewpoints, targets, tasks and solutions to accelerate the access and use of financial products and services for all people and businesses, he continued.



The issuance of the strategy reflects the Party’s and the State’s consistent policy on boosting comprehensive growth towards sustainability in the long-term, and ensuring the harmony between economic growth, social progress and equality and environmental protection, the PM stressed.



The meeting looked into the implementation of the strategy over the past time, and updates on the situation to better the work./.