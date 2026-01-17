Vietnam’s Coffee Export Revenue Hits Record 8.6 Billion US Dollars

Vietnam’s coffee export revenue reached a record high of approximately US dollars 8.6 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 52% compared with the previous year. This strong growth reflects not only favorable market conditions but also a structural transformation taking place across the country’s coffee industry.



Harvesting Robusta coffee beans in Dak Lak province. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s coffee export revenue reached a record high of approximately US dollars 8.6 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 52% compared with the previous year. This strong growth reflects not only favorable market conditions but also a structural transformation taking place across the country’s coffee industry.



In major coffee-growing regions such as Dak Lak and Lam Dong, together accounting for more than 92% of Vietnam’s total coffee-growing area and 95% of national output—producers are gradually moving beyond the traditional focus on raw bean exports. Businesses are increasingly investing in deep processing, value-added products, and brand development to enhance competitiveness and capture higher returns.

The shift is evident in the expansion of processing facilities, the diversification of coffee products, and growing attention to quality control and sustainability standards. Local enterprises are transitioning from supplying raw materials to building integrated value chains that link cultivation, processing, branding, and distribution. These efforts are designed to meet rising demand in international markets for traceable, high-quality, and sustainably produced coffee.



Sun-drying Robusta coffee beans in Dak Lak province. Photo: VNA

Industry experts say the move toward deep processing and branded products is strengthening Vietnam’s position in the global coffee market. By prioritizing long-term value creation over volume alone, the sector is laying a more resilient foundation for future growth while further enhancing the reputation of Vietnamese coffee worldwide.

Story: VNP Photos: VNA