Spring Fair 2026 becomes key platform for trade promotion

More than a shopping event for the Lunar New Year (Tet), the Spring Fair 2026 is emerging as a major trade promotion platform where businesses can showcase products, expand markets, and bring high-quality goods and services closer to consumers.

The fair draws 2,500 enterprises operating 3,000 booths across over 100,000 sq.m of indoor space and more than 45,000 sq.m outdoors. Photo: VNA

Enterprises said that participating early in the year allows them to leverage peak Tet shopping demand, access new customers and partners, and track consumption trends. Through the fair, businesses aim to boost marketing, connect directly with clients, and introduce products and services tailored to market demands.



Visitors to the fair. Photo: VNA

The Spring Fair 2026 offers businesses a good chance to showcase Vietnamese coffee and chocolate crafted to international standards. Coffee producer MISS EDE is joining the event, held from February 2 to 13, in the Beverages section under the theme “Prosperous Spring”. Its booth is designed as an interactive space, highlighting specialty coffee varieties and premium chocolates from Dak Lak, a key production area in the Central Highlands.



Hoang Danh Huu, founder and CEO of MISS EDE, said participating in the fair helps bring their processed products closer to consumers.



Fine art and handicraft products at the fair. Photo: VNA

The participation in recent national fairs has shown that private enterprises now have greater opportunities to boost trade promotion. In particular, access to booths at modern exhibition centres encourages businesses to invest confidently in marketing and product showcases.



At the Spring Fair 2026, 9Pay will showcase digital payment solutions tailored for small firms and business households amid the rise of cashless transactions. The company’s booth will provide on-site demonstrations and consultations on comprehensive payment solutions for various business models. Fair-exclusive promotions are expected, offering up to 45% off on devices and additional service fee incentives.



One of the solutions on display is the TingTing speaker, which audibly notifies sellers of successful QR code payments, helping prevent fraudulent transfers in busy transaction environments.