Resolution 80: Documentary heritage brought to life through public experiences

More than 2,000 visitors have toured the Vietnam World Documentary Heritage Space within a week of its opening, highlighting growing public interest in archival heritage.

A woodblock printing copy from the woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty. Photo: VNA

Through hands-on experiences with Nguyen Dynasty imperial records and woodblocks, the exhibition is helping bring archival materials closer to audiences while promoting heritage values in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.



Spreading documentary heritage values through immersive experiences



According to the State Records and Archives Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the exhibition showcasing Vietnam's world documentary heritage and outstanding national archives welcomed over 2,000 domestic and international visitors, including 35 organised delegations, averaging around 300 guests per day.

As part of public engagement activities, the event “Admiring Imperial Annotations – Preserving Woodblock Imprints,” held from March 3–8, attracted large crowds. Visitors viewed Nguyen Dynasty imperial documents bearing red-ink annotations and royal seals, while experiencing traditional woodblock printing on do paper and creating souvenir prints. Visitors receive calligraphy words as gifts. Photo: VNA On its opening day, the exhibition received a 26-member delegation from the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, led by the Ambassador’s spouse Elena Bezdetko and Third Secretary Savin Sergey, along with teachers and students from the embassy’s school. The delegation learned about preservation and digitisation efforts for the Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks and imperial records, implemented in line with UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme principles.



Guests also viewed documentary films such as “Tet at the Royal Palace” and “The Art of Woodblock Carving,” gaining deeper insight into traditional carving techniques through interactive experiences.



On March 5, a delegation from the French Embassy in Vietnam, headed by Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Eric Soulier, explored imperial annotations and woodblock printing processes and attended the thematic exhibition “Ho Chi Minh: Life and Career through Vietnamese and International Archival Documents.” Soulier praised the interactive format for enabling visitors to “touch history” while expressing strong interest in Vietnam’s heritage preservation methods.