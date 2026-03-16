AI – unmissable opportunity for Vietnam: Experts

With the Law on Artificial Intelligence entering into force on March 1, 2026, the debate has moved beyond whether to embrace the technology to how best to develop and deploy it in a systematic, effective manner tailored to national circumstances.

Students practice at the biotech lab of the International University of the National University in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

Technology experts from the UK, Ireland, and Denmark see Vietnam as well-positioned to advance AI, provided it acts decisively and crafts a suitable strategy.

Peter Bom, CEO of Denmark-based SMT Data, told the Vietnam News Agency’s reporters in London that the UK benefits from deep collaboration between universities and academia, producing a wealth of research that extends beyond current capabilities to projections five to ten years ahead. Vietnam stands to gain considerably by engaging proactively and adapting these insights to its local context.

Students practice at the robotics lab of the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (IUH). Photo: VNA

Beyond research, AI use is prevalent in European corporate sectors where both triumphs and setbacks offer valuable lessons. According to Bom, there are numerous examples of companies that have successfully applied AI, experiences from which Vietnam can certainly learn.



According to experts, effective AI adoption requires a well-defined strategy, especially around data governance and identification of goals. Bom underscored the need to embrace AI while enabling firms to leverage it fully, backed by explicit policies. This starts with pinpointing precise goals and the value AI can deliver, alongside tight coordination to ensure data consistency, reliability, and verification from diverse sources.



Prof. Long Tran-Thanh from the University of Warwick noted Vietnam's solid progress relative to Southeast Asia, though a distance remains from global tech leaders.

Foreign and domestic students practice at the biotech lab of the International University of the National University in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

In Vietnam’s current AI landscape, the finance and banking sector leads in effective application. Yet substantial untapped potential exists in health care, education, and agriculture, which are tied to practical challenges in developing countries.



Long lauded the UK as a premier global AI research centre and a strong potential partner of Vietnam, particularly in AI training and foundational studies.



On resources for AI growth, Assoc. Prof. Dr Harry Nguyen from Ireland’s University College Cork described Vietnam as one of the proactive nations ready to capitalise on the AI surge, with notable strengths in workforce scale and quality.



Recent years have seen Vietnam establish numerous universities and AI research centres, cultivating a new cohort of young researchers and launching new projects. Specialised conferences and journals are proliferating, deepening integration into global research networks.



Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals represent another vital asset, Nguyen said, adding they always look toward Vietnam with a keen interest in contributing to its tech and AI progress.



For AI strategy, Nguyen identified quality data as the cornerstone. Building, collecting, and managing data, paired with developing large and smaller language models attuned to Vietnamese culture, will enable effective rollout across private and public sectors.



AI also emerges as a key enabler for Vietnam's ambition to build financial and technology hubs. Applications can boost efficiency, automate workflows, cut costs, and sharpen data analytics, which are essential pillars of a modern financial system.



Against that backdrop, AI transcends a passing technological fad to serve as a powerful engine for innovation and sharper economic competitiveness in the years to come./.