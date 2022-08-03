新闻 越南政府总理范明政：在大众媒体上公布公共投资资金到位进度 03/08/2022 在2022年7月政府例会框架下，8 月 3 日下午，政府讨论了公共投资资金到位情况和三项国家目标计划的实施情况。 <div class="ExternalClass0C98E2D3510C4565897A0C68EA17CE1B" style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;margin-bottom:15px;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">在2022年7月政府例会框架下，8 月 3 日下午，政府讨论了公共投资资金到位情况和三项国家目标计划的实施情况。<br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" /><br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" />据<a href="https://zh.vietnamplus.vn/tags/%e8%b6%8a%e5%8d%97.vnp" style="box-sizing:border-box;text-decoration-line:underline;background-color:transparent;color:#133f6a;transition:all 0.2s ease-out 0s;display:inline;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;"><span style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;">越南</span></a>计划与投资部在会议上的报告显示，国会决议中确定的2022年国家预算投资总额为5421058.95亿越盾（约合231亿多美元）。财政部的报告显示，从年初到7月31日，公共投资资金到位率达<a href="https://zh.vietnamplus.vn/tags/%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e6%80%bb%e7%90%86.vnp" style="box-sizing:border-box;text-decoration-line:underline;background-color:transparent;color:#133f6a;transition:all 0.2s ease-out 0s;display:inline;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;"><span style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;">政府总理</span></a>下达的34.47%，相当于1868481.6亿越盾，与去年同期相比略有下降。<br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" /><br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" />关于扶贫济困、新农村建、少数民族地区和山区经济社会发展等三项国家目标计划实施情况，2022年前7月，政府和中央共印发69项文件，指导国家目标计划的实施和管理。截至目前，52个地方中的28个正在紧急办理详细成本估算审批程序和投资项目审批程序，以组织实施国家目标计划的各项内容和活动。<br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" /><br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" />范明政在会议上发表总结讲话时表示，公共投资资金到位工作是一项艰巨而纠缠多年的任务。因此，政府一直优先解决这项工作。2022年的公共投资资金总额比2016年翻了一番，因此今年的工作量也比2016年翻一番；与 2021 年相比，今年增加 110 万亿越盾。范明政强调， “形势发生变化，措施必须改变”。<br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" /><br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" />范明政表示，近5年来，前7 月的到位率通常在 35-40% 之间。与近年来相比，2020 年和 2021 年公共投资资金的到位率较高。但今年，除了中期投资资金外，还有经济社会复苏和发展计划的资金。因此，要求我们有高度的决心、巨大的努力和激烈的行动。<br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" /><br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" />范明政表示，在这次会议后，政府将颁布关于促进公共投资资金到位工作和三项国家目标计划的决议。<br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" /><br style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;" />此前，当日上午，政府总理要求各部委进行总结并在<a href="https://zh.vietnamplus.vn/tags/%e5%a4%a7%e4%bc%97%e5%aa%92%e4%bd%93.vnp" style="box-sizing:border-box;text-decoration-line:underline;background-color:transparent;color:#133f6a;transition:all 0.2s ease-out 0s;display:inline;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;"><span style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;">大众媒体</span></a>上公布各部委和地方的公共投资到位进度，以便全民了解。（完）。</div><div> </div>