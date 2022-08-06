新闻 昔日的文化庙会——今日的旅游目的地 06/08/2022 腊日的许多文化庙会今日已成为旅游业的一部分。 <p style="box-sizing:border-box;margin-bottom:15px;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">腊日的许多文化庙会今日已成为旅游业的一部分。</p><p style="box-sizing:border-box;margin-top:0px;margin-bottom:15px;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">当升龙皇城公布 “<a href="https://zh.vietnamplus.vn/tags/%e6%98%94%e6%97%a5.vnp" style="box-sizing:border-box;text-decoration-line:underline;background-color:transparent;color:#133f6a;transition:all 0.2s ease-out 0s;display:inline;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;"><span style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;">昔日</span></a>与今日端午节”活动时，诸多游客决定参加此活动。据升龙文化遗产保护中心的消息，在宫廷里，端午节是例行宫廷仪式，皇帝经常给文武官员设宴并赏赐扇子。皇帝赏赐扇子行为意味着给所有人带来祝福、健康和平安。在端午节中，还有杀虫的风俗习惯。</p><p style="box-sizing:border-box;margin-top:0px;margin-bottom:15px;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">在“昔日与今日端午节”活动框架内，游客还能参观端午节的五色护身符、南药店铺和扇子展览等。</p><p style="box-sizing:border-box;margin-top:0px;margin-bottom:15px;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">另一方面，顺化市也再现了昔日的文化庙会，例如稷祭礼和南郊祭天仪式等，让公众更加了解顺化饮食文化精髓。最近，在顺化文化节框架内，承天顺化省旅游厅也介绍当地的美食。承天顺化省旅游厅厅长阮文福表示，上述活动以期助力顺化市可持续发展旅游业。</p><p style="box-sizing:border-box;margin-top:0px;margin-bottom:15px;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">另外，风筝节也是在顺化市值得体验的节日。今年4月份风筝节介绍由各艺人精心制作的80只传统风筝，例如龙、凤、孔雀、蝴蝶、燕子、乌鸦、鹰、公鸡、金鱼等形状的风筝。</p><p style="box-sizing:border-box;margin-bottom:15px;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">国家遗产委员会副主任邓文排认为，重新再现昔日<a href="https://zh.vietnamplus.vn/tags/%e6%96%87%e5%8c%96%e5%ba%99%e4%bc%9a.vnp" style="box-sizing:border-box;text-decoration-line:underline;background-color:transparent;color:#133f6a;transition:all 0.2s ease-out 0s;display:inline;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;"><span style="box-sizing:border-box;font-size:1.6rem;line-height:2.6rem;">文化庙会</span></a>将有利于吸引游客前来参观。</p><p style="box-sizing:border-box;margin-top:0px;margin-bottom:15px;font-size:16px;line-height:2.6rem;color:#333333;font-family:Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;background-color:#f7f7f7;">国会文化教育委员会常务委员裴淮山表示，在各地方需要推出刺激旅游业发展产品的背景下，利用传统文化素材来举办旅游活动成为比较普遍的趋势，并应该予以支持，其不仅帮助各地方举行更多文化艺术活动，从而推动旅游业的发展，而且还有利于恢复传统文化。（完）</p>