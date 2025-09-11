Vietnamese Technology Shines at "80 Years of Independence - Freedom - Happiness”

11/09/2025

Eighty years ago, Vietnam had a nascent technological foundation. Today, it has become a hub for global corporations and a trusted destination for the world's tech industry - a transformation prominently displayed at the National Achievements Exhibition (NAE), titled “80 Years of Independence - Freedom - Happiness”.



This event is the largest exhibition of its kind ever held in Vietnam, filling the 90-ha National Exhibition Center with over 230 booths from 28 ministries, 34 localities, and more than 110 leading enterprises. Within this sprawling space—Southeast Asia's largest exhibition center—technological achievements are not just on display; they actively enhance the visitor experience. Tangible tech products like robots, UAVs, and semiconductors are showcased alongside solutions like VR, 360-degree cameras, and holograms, which masterfully recreate the nation's 80-year journey.



The “80 Years of Independence - Freedom - Happiness” exhibition will take place from August 28 to September 15, 2025.



Inside the Kim Quy (Golden Turtle) exhibition hall, visitors can explore six themed zones, from "Vietnam - The Country and Its People" to "Economic Powerhouses". Throughout these zones, science, technology, and innovation seamlessly connect every space. Large-scale artifacts and documentary panels are presented in a novel way, using hologram, 3D mapping, and virtual reality (VR) to make history lively and accessible.

The exhibition has something for everyone. Young people are constantly "checking in" with their phones in front of modern, eye-catching panels, while middle-aged visitors intently observe each artifact, from unmanned aerial vehicles to "Made in Vietnam" rocket engines—all products of the nation's rise.



Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, of the Politburo on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, identifies these as a prerequisite and the best opportunity for Vietnam to become wealthy and powerful in the era of the Vietnamese nation’s rise.



Beyond the historical and economic exhibits, the exhibition also showcases Vietnam's technological advancements in national defense. Stepping into the "Sword and Shield" zone, a series of modern military assets are introduced, including self-propelled artillery, maritime surveillance radars, and long-range UAVs. All of these are "Made in Vietnam" products, researched, designed, and manufactured by the Vietnamese people. The atmosphere is as vibrant as a festival, with everyone wanting to take photos next to the large-scale military hardware, while veterans enthusiastically explain the function of each weapon to their children and grandchildren.

The Block A exhibition hall, which honors 12 cultural industries, also provides unique experiences. The digital film studio is the most popular part of the building, offering a role-playing experience that allows visitors to try their hand at becoming characters from the film Dao, Pho and Piano. In another area, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment partnered with TikTok Shop to host a series of live-stream sessions directly from the exhibition, kicking off "Vietnamese Agricultural Products Pride Week". Various agricultural goods, teas, coffees, and OCOP products are promoted and sold through e-commerce channels by KOLs.



The technological innovations at the 80-year national achievements exhibition not only bring memorable experiences to participants but also affirm a future led by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation./.



Story: Le Hien Photos: Thong Thien, Tran Hieu/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh

