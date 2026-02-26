Hue – Quiet Elegance and Depth

The ancient capital of Hue offers a gentle, contemplative beauty, making it ideal for those seeking serenity at the beginning of the year.

The peaceful, poetic beauty of Hue. Photo: VNA



Tet in the central city is not overly festive but retains a solemn, traditional character. Tree-lined streets, ancient pagodas and the calm Huong River together create a peaceful, contemplative atmosphere.

Spring trips to Hue often include visits to the Imperial Citadel, Thien Mu Pagoda and the Nguyen King Mausoleums, or leisurely walks along the Perfume River.

Hue’s Tet cuisine is also memorable, featuring banh tet, nem chua, tre, ginger jam and coconut jam, all rich in traditional flavours. Hue is not only a place to visit, but also a destination to “savour slowness” after a busy year.

By VNA/VNP