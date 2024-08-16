Folk Art on Wood

Folk Art on WoodInspired by modern decor trends, Nguyen Thanh Tung and Vu Minh Trang, a couple of artists, are breathing new life into folk paintings.
With degrees in architecture, Tung and Trang work in interior design. During their strolls through Hanoi's Old Quarter, they were captivated by the stories embedded in each folk painting. This inspired them to explore the idea of transferring these traditional artworks onto wood, creating pieces that blend tradition and modernity. Thus, their journey began to craft modern interior decor items inspired by Vietnamese folk paintings.
The wooden products come in various sizes, demanding meticulousness, craftsmanship, and patience, as painting on wood requires high-quality brushes. The most time-consuming artwork so far is "The Rat’s Wedding" because of its intricate details. Each element is hand-painted, and outlining the edges requires precision.
Embracing the trend of incorporating traditional folk elements into modern interior decor, Nguyen Thanh Tung and Vu Minh Trang, alongside their collaborators, have created products inspired by Mother Goddess paintings, Dong Ho paintings featuring pigs, hens and a boy holding a carp. Customers primarily use these pieces to adorn their homes and workplaces, with prices ranging from five to seven million dong (approximately 215 to 301 US dollars)./.
Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Viet Cuong Translated by Hong Hanh