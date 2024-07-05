Wonderful "Mat Than" Mountain

Located beside Nam Cha Lake in Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang Province, "Mat Than" (God’s eye) Mountain is a stunning and mysterious natural wonder of Vietnam that captivates many visitors with its pristine and majestic beauty.



Formed around 300 million years ago through complex geological processes, "Mat Than" Mountain stands as a testament to the power of nature and is a major draw for tourists from around the globe.

Locally, "Mat Than" Mountain is called "Phja Piot," which means the mountain with a hole. Legend has it that this mountain was once home to a fierce dragon. One day, a brave young man killed the dragon, freeing the local people from its tyranny. In honor of his heroism, the mountain was named "Mat Than".



The path to the mountain is flanked by rice fields and stone fences on both sides.

The most striking feature of the mountain is the enormous hole in its slope. This hole, about 50m in diameter and 30m high, gives the impression of a giant eye watching over the surrounding landscape. From the peak, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the area, including majestic limestone mountains, lush green rice fields, and peaceful villages.

Today, "Mat Than" Mountain is an ideal destination for adventure and nature enthusiasts. Visitors can engage in activities such as mountain climbing, trekking, exploring caves, kayaking, and learning about the local culture.

During the flood season, visitors can kayak to explore the area around "Mat Than" Mountain.



The natural beauty of the mountain remains untouched year-round. Visitors often choose to explore "Mat Than" Mountain during the dry season (September and October), as this time allows for easier walking and richer experiences.

With its enchanting scenery, the mountain has recently become a popular spot among young travelers, who have nicknamed it "Tuyet tinh coc" for its breathtaking beauty.





Visitors to the area can enjoy the experience of overnight camping.

Located about 50km from the city of Cao Bang, visitors can reach "Mat Than" Mountain by following this route: National Highway 3 (12km) - Ma Phuc Pass - Provincial Road 205 (towards Tra Linh, about 7km) - Thang Hen Lake - Ban Danh Hamlet, Quoc Toan Commune - turn onto the footpath at the mountain base and walk approximately 1.5km.

By Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi






