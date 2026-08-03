WHO Pledges Support for Vietnam’s Universal Health Coverage

03/08/2026

The World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Vietnam, Angela Pratt, believes a people-centered healthcare system does more than just improving the quality of life but lays the foundation for a country’s sustainable development. She emphasizes that WHO will partner with Vietnam in achieving universal health coverage.

Dr. Angela Pratt, WHO Representative to Vietnam. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Since taking up her post in 2022, Dr. Angela Pratt has worked closely with policymakers, healthcare professionals and communities in different parts of the country. Through these firsthand experiences, she has realized that the strength of Vietnam's healthcare system results from the dedication of grassroots health workers and the government's powerful national leadership.

One of Dr. Pratt's memorable experiences was a visit to a commune health center in the Central Highlands in May 2023.

"I had the opportunity to speak with local doctors and nurses and was deeply impressed by their dedication. They take turns staying outof-hours and overnight at the health center in case of an emergency," she recalled.

For Dr. Pratt, dedicated frontline health workers are the backbone of Vietnam's primary healthcare system, ensuring people’s access to primary healthcare services even in remote areas.

Another notable experience for Dr. Pratt was a National Assembly debate in November 2024 on banning e-cigarettes and heated tobacco.

"I will never forget Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan holding an e-cigarette that looked exactly like a children's toy to show how these products are designed to lure young people. It was a moment of courage and commitment to protecting public health," she said.

For Dr. Pratt, those experiences reinforce her confidence for the future of Vietnam's healthcare, supported by dedicated health workers and strong leadership.

Dr. Pratt previously served as Director of the Office of the Regional Director and Director of Communications and External Relations at the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific in Manila. Before joining WHO, she was a Senior Adviser to a former Australian Minister for Health, where she played a key role in shaping national health policy and reform initiatives.

Dr. Angela Pratt at the WHO Representative Office in Vietnam. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Reflecting on the sector's strategy, Dr. Pratt believes Politburo Resolution No. 72 provides a clear vision for building a people-centered healthcare system that advances universal health coverage, ensuring everyone’s access to affordable comprehensive healthcare services.

Dr. Pratt praises Vietnam's shift from a treatment-focused model to a proactive and preventive approach while building capacity for the primary healthcare network. According to WHO, a well-functioning primary healthcare system can meet up to 90% of a population's needs, making universal health coverage affordable, equitable and achievable.

Vietnam has also made significant progress in digital health, particularly through the rollout of electronic personal health records, which supports people-centered healthcare. At the same time, the health insurance coverage of about 95% provides a strong ground for expanding access to healthcare services nationwide.

Dr. Angela Pratt. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP





Dr. Angela Pratt from Australia, WHO Representative to Vietnam, has more than 15 years of experience in international public health and national health policy development. Her expertise includes health policy, strategy and communications, as well as the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases.

Dr. Angela Pratt talks with a local resident during a working visit to Dak Lak Province. Photo: Files

Dr. Angela Pratt visits a commune health station in Lao Cai Province. Photo: Files

To support these ongoing reforms, WHO is working with the Ministry of Health on several priorities, including reforming health financing, strengthening the grassroots healthcare workforce, advancing digital transformation, and enhancing management of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health supplies and equipment.

Looking ahead, WHO will continue to support Vietnam's National Target Program, prioritizing primary healthcare, enabling people to live long and healthy lives, low-carbon and climate-resilient health systems, and evidence-based policy consultation.

"Investing in health is more than funding a healthcare system but rather an investment in a nation's sustainable development, productivity and future. With the strong foundations already in place and the close partnership with WHO, I am confident that Vietnam is steadily realizing its universal health coverage goal," Dr. Pratt said. Her message reflects WHO's long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam in building an equitable, efficient and people-centered healthcare system.